The Italian news agency ANSA reported late on Saturday evening that the President of the Council of State in Italy, Minister
Former Foreign Minister Franco Frattini has passed away at the age of 65.
Frattini held the portfolio of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 2002 to 2004, and from 2008 to 2011, and the two periods were within the government of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.
Since last January, Frattini has held the position of President of the Italian Council of State.
