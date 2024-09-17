“I hope that the elimination of thousands of Hezbollah terrorists from the battlefield in a phenomenal intelligence operation will encourage Iran’s proxy to retreat, so that 60,000 displaced Israelis can return safely to their homes” in the north of the country. This was stated to Adnkronos by former Israeli government spokesman Eylon Levy, commenting on the operation attributed to the Jewish state in the country of the cedars, where in the past few hours the pagers of many presumed Hezbollah militants simultaneously exploded. According to the Beirut Ministry of Health, the provisional toll is at least eight dead, including a child, and about 2,800 wounded.

“No one can say who is behind the simultaneous attack on thousands of Hezbollah terrorists who have launched suicide missiles and drones into Israel over the past 11 months. Israel has repeatedly warned Hezbollah to back down and cease its aggression,” Levy added.