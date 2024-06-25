Ex-investigator Tambiev did not admit guilt in receiving a bribe of 2.7 thousand bitcoins

Former investigator of the capital’s headquarters of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Marat Tambiev, refused to admit his guilt in the case of receiving a record bribe in the amount of 2.7 thousand bitcoins. This is reported by RIA News with reference to his correspondent from the hall of the Balashikha City Court of the Moscow Region.

“I consider this accusation offensive to me personally,” he said.

Earlier, the ex-investigator said that his subordinate Kristina Lyakhovenko, who together with him is a defendant in the case of a record bribe, huddled in a rented room and could hardly have been involved in the theft of billions of rubles. In addition, Tambiev’s own defense stated at the trial that he cannot pay for the work of more than one lawyer, whose services are “not enough for an effective defense.”