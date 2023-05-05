Mandy van Berg says goodbye to professional football after this season. The 32-year-old PSV defender announced this in a video on her Instagram page. The former international played ninety times for the Dutch national team, was active at the 2015 World Cup and was captain of the team that won the European Championship in the Netherlands in 2017.

In 2007 she joined the newly established professional women’s team of ADO Den Haag, where she continued to play for five years. In 2012 she became national champion and won the KNVB Cup with ADO. She then left for the Swedish Vittsjo GIK, followed by a successful adventure with the Norwegian LSK Kvinner FK.

In 2016 she moved to Liverpool and in the same year she went to Reading. After a period at Valencia, PSV took her over on a free transfer in 2020 and a year later she won the KNVB Cup with the team from Eindhoven.

Van den Berg made her debut for the Dutch national team in 2010. During the European Championship in 2017, which was held in her own country, she started as captain, but later lost her starting place. “It is time for a new phase,” says Van den Berg in her farewell video. “It’s not the awards I’ve won that made my career, but all the people I’ve met, the lessons I’ve learned and all the other precious moments that came along with it.”