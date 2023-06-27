Mr. Baum, you are ninety. You have experienced a world war, three currencies, countless crises. Do you have the impression that we are living in particularly troubled times today?

I am a refugee child, a war orphan. I’ve got the war in my bones. But when I look back over the past decades, I have never experienced such a concentration of changes and crises as now, and not only through Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. The world is out of joint.

You recently said in a lecture that we are witnessing the erosion of democratic societies. What did you mean?

China, Russia and other countries want a world order that pushes back democratic structures in favor of authoritarian structures. In Europe, the rule of law is in danger in some countries. And in our country, too, democracy is under attack. This is currently reflected in the high level of approval for the AfD, but it is a long-term development: parts of the bourgeoisie – minorities, but still – despise democracy and the rules of the game. This is reflected in the constant flow of new topics. Not long ago it was Covid, now it’s the refugees. In addition, there is a romantic longing for peace that is not prepared to defend freedom vigorously. Sometimes the Germans weaken in dealing with democracy. You never had a successful revolution, except in 1989. The failure of 1848 was a disaster. We only arrived in democracy in 1945.

Why do Germans seem more dissatisfied with democracy now than in previous decades?

There are accelerants. Many people today are driven by fears, by a lack of orientation. The uncertainty associated with the crises leads them to deny democracy’s ability to regulate. They take refuge in their own public. The nationwide community of understanding is in danger. A lot of small areas are developing in which people confirm each other and only partially perceive what holds us together in this republic.

Do you think the move is out of protest – or out of conviction?

I asked myself that question at Pegida. I cannot be satisfied with the statement that this is often just a protest. Surely one can demand that people take a good look at how they express their protest. I don't go along with the fact that we are declaring right-wing extremism to be normal in Germany. That may be the case in France or in other countries. It must not be like that in Shoah Germany.







What part do politicians have in the loss of trust?

Of course, the way politicians treat each other contributes to trust or its loss. The way the traffic light rules is not conducive. It is also measured by the handling, not just by the content. In the cabinets I belonged to, it would have been unthinkable that the coalition partner was constantly being made public demands and immature projects were being launched. The traffic light must not spread additional uncertainty – especially since the Union from the opposition is fueling the fire even further.

Do you think that arguments are different today than they used to be?