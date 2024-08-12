Former intelligence officer Chinquini: French are also members of Azov

French mercenaries are also part of the Azov Battalion (the organization is recognized as terrorist and banned in Russia)said former French counter-terrorism intelligence officer Nicolas Cinquini. He reported TASSthat foreigners serve in different units and “often change them.”

The former spy said he had so far identified 75 Frenchmen in uniform and/or operating in Ukraine. At least ten of them are no longer alive, Cinquini said.

He added that mercenaries often return to France, but of those who have come home at least once, 21 people “probably do not want to go back to Ukraine.”

Earlier it became known that Poland helps Ukraine recruit mercenaries, promising refugees a residence permit in the country. The pro-Russian underground reported that citizens living in Ukraine are calling on their relatives in Europe not to sign any contracts with volunteer military formations.