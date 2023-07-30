Ex-spy Ritter: US ordered Ukraine to end offensive amid setbacks

Former US intelligence officer Scott Ritter on air YouTube-channel Judging Freedom announced the end of the counter-offensive of Ukraine due to failures at the front.

According to him, Kyiv’s promises to break through to the Sea of ​​Azov and force Russia to capitulate with the force of Western weapons were not fulfilled, so the United States said that “it’s all over” and ordered a reconsideration of its position.

Ritter recalled the words of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valery Zaluzhny, who asked for 300 tanks, 550 vehicles, 500 artillery pieces and ammunition to be provided to the country so that the military could advance 84 kilometers, reach Melitopol and cut the land corridor to Crimea.

The ex-intelligence officer stressed that the Ukrainian army was given weapons, trained them, and now they cannot even reach the first line of defense, let alone reach the declared city.

“Therefore, the counteroffensive is over. The United States is telling Ukraine: it’s over, so now you have to change your position, guys, ”said the intelligence officer, noting that the failure of the counteroffensive would force Kyiv to reconsider its plans.

Earlier, former American diplomat Chas Freeman said that after the completion of the special military operation (SVO), Ukraine will be in a deplorable position. He expressed the opinion that Kyiv would have to remain neutral, as the Russian side demanded, and the state should not expect to join NATO or return lost territories.