Johan Remkes, himself an informant in the previous cabinet formation, finds the behavior of the parties that negotiated a right-wing coalition in recent months 'disrespectful, on both sides'. The fact that the party leaders exchanged incivilities among themselves via social media 'spoiled the atmosphere', Remkes said on Sunday in the television program Buitenhof.

#informant #Remkes #disrespectful #formation #39I #Close #valves39