Mexico City.– A few days before the General Council makes a decision, 20 former councilors and seven former magistrates demanded that the INE and TEPJF guarantee that the seats in the Chamber of Deputies correspond to the citizen vote of June 2.

In a letter, the former electoral authorities warned that this is not a matter of routine or simply applying a mathematical formula.

“The decision will have to do with the specific weight that the different parties and coalitions will have in the Chamber of Deputies. In recent decades, there has been an attempt to ensure that there is the greatest correspondence between votes and seats.

“We are concerned that a literal and partial reading of a section of Article 54 of the Constitution will lead the country to have a Chamber in which the representation of the various currents is distorted,” they say.

The letter is signed by the former presidents of the José Woldenberg Institute, Leonardo Valdés, Carlos Ugalde and Lorenzo Córdova, and the former presidents of the Electoral Tribunal, María del Carmen Alanís, José Alejandro Luna Ramos, Ojesto Martínez, Leonel Castillo and Alejandro Luna Ramos.

As well as by former councilors Jacqueline Peschard, Mauricio Merino, Alejandra Latapi, Arturo Sanchez, Alfredo Figueroa, Benito Nacif, Marco Baths, Maria Marvan, Ciro Murayama and Jose Roberto Saldana.

In addition to judges Miguel Reyes, Jesús Orozco, and Manuel González.

They were also reminded that their obligation is to maintain the spirit of the 1996 reform of preventing any one political party or force from being over-represented.

“It is important that the decision you make takes into account and considers the many arguments that have been expressed in an unprecedented public discussion in recent months,” they said.

#INE #councillors #call #halting #overrepresentation