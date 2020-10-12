The All India Football Federation (AIFF) mourned the demise of former captain Carlton Chapman. Chapman breathed his last on Monday morning. He was 49 years old.

AIFF President Praful Patel said in a statement, ‘It is very sad to hear the news of Chapman’s death. His contribution to Indian football cannot be forgotten. AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das said, “Chapman was a gifted player. He has inspired many young players with his coaching. May his soul rest in peace. ‘

Read, La Liga: Suarez’s dream debut, 2 goals scored in the first match for Atlético Madrid

The Indian football team won the Saif Champions Trophy in 1997 under the captaincy of Chapman. He played 39 matches for India and scored six goals, five of which were when he was the captain of the team. He was part of the Indian team that won the Saif Khel (1995) in Madras, the Nehru Cup in Kochi (1997) and the Saif Championships in Madgaon (1999).

Chappman, who hailed from the Tata Football Academy (TFA), was a well-known midfielder of the country in his days. In 1991, he joined TFA and after three years he moved to East Bengal where he played a hat-trick against Iraq’s football club Al Javara. He won 14 tournaments playing with JCT Mills since 1995.

Played one season with FC Kochin in 1997–98 and then came back to East Bengal. In 2001, under his captaincy, the team won the National Football League title. He then announced his retirement from professional football. He played as a midfielder for India from 1995 to 2001.

After retiring, he became the coach of the TFA team. In December 2017, he was appointed technical director of the Quartz International Football Academy based in Kozhikode. With East Bengal, they won the Calcutta Premier League (1993, 1998–2000), IFA Shield (1994, 2000), Durand Cup, Rovers Cup, Kalinga Cup. He also won the National Football League before retiring in 2001.

Domestically, Chapman won the Santosh Trophy (1993–94, 1998) with Bengal. He also represented the state in 1999 and 2000. He scored history’s first Golden Goal in 1995 in Santosh Trophy.