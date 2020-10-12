Former Indian football team captain Carlton Chapman died of a heart attack in Bangalore on Monday. He was 49 years old. Chapman was hospitalized in Bengaluru on Sunday night and breathed his last on Monday morning. Bruno Coutinho, who was once Chapman’s partner, Goa said, ‘I told a friend from Bangalore over the phone that Chapman was no longer with us. He died early today. He was always a happy person and was ready to help others.Midfielder Chapman played for India from 1995 to 2001. Under his captaincy, the Indian team won the Saif Cup in 1997. At club level he represented teams like East Bengal and JCT Mills. Chappman, who left the Tata Football Academy, joined East Bengal in 1993 and scored a hat-trick in the team’s 6–2 win against Iraqi club Al Javra in the first round of the Asian Cup Winners Cup that year. But he did his best with JCT to which he was associated in 1995. Chapman had won 14 trophies for the Punjab-based club.

I don’t remember ever getting angry

These include the first National Football League (NFL) in 1996–97. He had drawn a strong combination with IM Vijayan and Baichung Bhutia. Vijayan told the All India Football Federation (AIFF) website, ‘He was like a younger brother to me. We were like a family. This is a big loss for me. His behavior inside and outside the field was very good. The footballer loses his temper at times on the field but I don’t remember if he ever got angry.

Chapman later joined FC Kochi but only joined East Bengal in 1998 after one season. East Bengal won the NFL in 2001 under his leadership. He retired from professional football in 2001. After that he was also the coach of various clubs. Dipendu Biswas, a former Indian striker and a chapman at the Tata Football Academy, said, “Carlton da was a very good man. He was one or two years senior to us but he always acted as a guide for us. I remember when we were in the academy, he used to take us for dinner.