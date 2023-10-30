You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Leandro Castellanos won at the polls.
A former captain of Santa Fe emerged victorious at the polls and reached the Council of Bogotá.
OF
Colombia elected its new local rulers and in these 2023 Elections There were several surprises, where Bogotá was the center of attention, since the new mayor of the capital is Carlos Fernando Galán.
However, the mayoralties were not the only thing that was being elected and the role was also played by the councillors, where there were some who attracted a lot of attention, being the former Independiente Santa Fe soccer player, Leandro Castellanos, who ended up with a good number of votes that allowed him to reach the Bogotá Council.
After having retired in Santa Fe in mid-2023 after not fully recovering from an injury, Castellanos embarked on a new course in his life and took refuge in politicsa place where they opened the doors for him, with the Green Alliance party being the one that gave him that opportunity to push him towards the council.
With more than 23,000 votes (0.83%) in his favor, the number ’22’ of Alianza Verde reached the threshold and was left with a seat on the Bogotá Council. From there, the former player hopes to be able to contribute his knowledge in sports and open up politics to improve security in sports spaces open to the public, in addition to proposing new ideas to promote sports in the capital.
SPORTS
With information from Futbolred.
OF
