ROME. A group of former Ilva workers from Taranto who were heading to Rome for the demonstration called today occupied the Rome-Naples motorway near the Frascati Est service area. Regarding their demands, the USB union calls for «immediate intervention on the part of President Meloni and Minister Urso, who finally come to listen to the workers of the former Ilva and that they make them their own, ending negotiations with private entities who have no other interest than to speculate on the lives of Taranto people and workers”.

* Updating