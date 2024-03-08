Genoa – “Today We will reiterate to Minister Urso what the needs of the former Ilva plant are of Cornigliano”. This was said by Stefano Bonazzi (Fiom) during the assembly convened this morning in front of the gates of the former Ilva where the Minister for Business, Adolfo Urso, is expected this afternoon and will carry out an inspection of the factory in Cornigliano together with the commissioners Giancarlo Quaranta, Davide Tabarelli and Giovanni Fiori.

During the meeting, the workers were updated by the union delegates about the commitment made by the commissioners on the protection of unused holidays, which, unlike what happened in 2015, during the first Ilva commissionership, will not be lost: “The factory it needs to restart quickly – said Bonazzi – In recent years the workers have defended the factory, their wages and the workplace. Now we need to restart forcefully and bring the noise of work back to this plant too”.

“It is necessary to restart the factories, important investments are needed – he added Loris Scarpanational steel coordinator of Fiom Cgil – We need liquidity, we are waiting for the commissioners to tell us when the interventions for the commissioning of the plants and factories can be envisaged”.