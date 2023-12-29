Rome – January 8th is the deadline for the former Ilva of Taranto. The government will meet the majority shareholder, ArcelorMittal, and ask for “precise guarantees” on investments, production levels, worker safety, plant protection and environmental protection. A note from Palazzo Chigi assures the commitment to guarantee production continuity, examining the hypotheses in the field to avoid the use of extraordinary administration, at the end of a discussion table with the unions Fiom Cgil, Fim-Cisl, Uilm-Uil and Ugl metalworkers.

The meeting “couldn't have gone worse than this”, according to the secretary of Uilm, Rocco Palombella, who says he is ready to “fight to the end”, without excluding any type of initiative, to avoid the mess of continuing to manage Acciaierie of Italy by ArcelorMittal and a closure that would represent “an unprecedented disaster”. Even the head of Fiom, Michele De Palma, and the national coordinator for the steel industry, Loris Scarpa, declare that the situation is “one step away from conflict”, explaining that during the meeting they would have three hypotheses. In the first Arcelor Mittal finally agrees to invest; in the second the multinational declares that it agrees to exit; and in the third there is no possible agreement and therefore extraordinary administration. None of these paths, according to De Palma, would respond to the unions' request for an increase in public capital.

The concern is shared by the secretary of the Fim Cisl, Roberto Benaglia, ready to evaluate with Fiom and Uilm further forms of mobilization following the meeting that the government will hold with the unions after seeing Mittal, on 9 or 10 January. Benaglia adds that the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, will participate in the summit with the group and that the government is looking for a consensual solution to avoid rifts, with the risk of international disputes and having to pay penalties. Meanwhile, time is running out and on 10 January the obligation imposed on Snam to continue supplying gas to the Taranto steelworks site ends.

Even beyond the most immediate cash needs, the Minister of Business and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, indicates at 1.3 billion the financial support necessary to guarantee a productive future for the company, as envisaged in the industrial plan, for needs related to production and the acquisition of plants. “If the majority shareholder does not respond to this request, the government will take note of it and take its measures”, declares Urso at the end of the table in which the government participated with the Minister of EU Affairs and the PNRR, Raffaele Fitto, the Minister of Labor Elvira Calderone and the Undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council Alfredo Mantovano.