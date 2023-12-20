Genoa – A meeting that began at 11 this morning but continued without results, so much so that the general secretaries of Fim, Fiom and Uilm have decided to remain at Palazzo Chigi despite the meeting with the government having ended. They say that they will not leave until they have received answers on what the executive intends to do with respect to Acciaierie d'Italia, whose business continuity appears increasingly at risk as the shareholders' meeting scheduled for the day after tomorrow approaches.

Invitalia and ArcelorMittal they did not find a co-investment agreement. The multinational does not intend to contribute resources and yesterday it emerged that the government had taken note, despite not yet having a plan B.

The meeting at Palazzo Chigi saw the participation of the undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council of Ministers Alfredo Mantovano and the ministers Adolfo Urso (Business), Raffaele Fitto (EU Affairs), Marina Calderone (Labour) and Giancarlo Giorgetti (Treasury) in connection. According to union sources, Mantovano made his debut by explaining that the government is negotiating with the private partner ArcelorMittal, an announcement that raised the lively protests of the three metalworking secretaries, who reiterated how the group's plant conditions require immediate intervention by the State, if wants to avoid the closure of factories. Afterwards the ministers suspended the session and when they returned to the table the discussion evidently did not bring any results.

Once the meeting was over, Fim, Fiom and Uilm remained where they were. “The government meeting cannot end with a further postponement. We stay at

Palazzo Chigi waiting to have explanations from the competent ministers on the government's intentions for the future of the former Ilva”, he says Rocco Palombella, Uilm general secretary after the meeting. “It is unacceptable that the government has not yet clarified what it intends to do to guarantee the future of

Acciaierie d'Italia factories and workers, in view of the shareholders' meeting – intervenes Michele De Palma, general secretary of Fiom -. For us the meeting cannot end with nothing done, without concrete answers. For this reason we have decided to wait for the resumption of the discussion, assuming that the government has not chosen not to decide”.