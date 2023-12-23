Former Ilva, new postponement to 28 December. The financial situation of the former Ilva it is now critical

The Christmas period is approaching, and in context of the former Ilva, the situation remains unchanged. Yesterday the members gathered for a short meeting, which was opened and closed quickly, setting the next board of directors meeting in six days. The climate around this dossier is deteriorating more and more, according to reports The Sun 24 Hours. Mutual trust between the parties involved is now non-existent.

Last Monday, the government summit in Palazzo Chigi noted, once again, the absence of an agreement (as reported by Il Sole-24 Ore on 19 December). In the following days, desperate attempts were made to realign the situation. A board of directors meeting was held on Thursday which was not attended by representatives of Invitalia. However, the same thing had already happened a few days earlier with those absent from ArcelorMittal. The financial situation of the former Ilva it is now critical.

With a certain optimism, Steel mills of Italy issued a note explaining that “a board of directors has been convened for next December 28, with the aim of formulating a new resolution text to be proposed to the shareholders' meeting to support the company's financial needs”. However, the problem will be the wording of this text. The private partner, while expressing a certain optimism, underlined that he would be willing to consider a first minimum capital increasedespite having previously declared that it does not intend to invest new capital, postponing the hypothesis of a further capital increase upon the acquisition of the plants to a future time.

The crucial point is that, in the end, no concrete, clear and coherent agreement was reached on how much each party will actually have to invest. In particular, the government and Invitalia they insist on the need for an overall “on sight” financial package. Not just the 320 million euros of immediate needs, which alone would not be sufficient to guarantee business continuity. The requirement requested by the board of directors amounts to 1.320 billion, including the billion euros of new capital that should be used to acquire the factories, now included in Ilva's perimeter in extraordinary administration. This condition is essential to make the company completely bankable, which currently has no assets to use as collateral to obtain new lines of credit.

Financial availability of up to 1 billion euros, in the form of a loan convertible into a new capital increase, is formally included in the Bis Aid Decree of 2022. However, the government intends to activate this financing only if ArcelorMittal will undertake to contribute proportionately. Therefore, the negotiations are still ongoing and will continue until the last minute, with the possibility of using the last Council of Ministers of the year, convened on December 28th, to formalize a possible Decree of the President of the Council of Ministers (Prime Ministerial Decree) that authorizes the use of Invitalia resources. As an extreme move, the government is considering the possibility of increasing Invitalia's shares to 60%, converting the 680 million loan provided for by Legislative Decree 2/2023 into a capital increase.

This move should be combined with the simultaneous activation of the crisis negotiation procedure, an extrajudicial mechanism which, through the appointment of an expert, aims to reach an agreement between the company and its creditors. However, the question of possible protective measures is crucial, as they would limit the actions of creditors against the entrepreneur and would prevent the declaration of bankruptcy or insolvency until the end of the negotiations. The decision on protective measures will be up to the court, and in case of a negative outcome, we could proceed with the appointment of a commissioner and the return to a film already seen, with the possible participation of investors from the sector, such as Goodbye.

