Ex Ilva: Francesco Zambon new general manager of the group in AS

Francesco Zambon has been appointed general manager of the Ilva group in extraordinary administration. This is stated in a note by Alberto Cirio and Elena Chiorino, president and vice president of the Piedmont Region, in which they express their congratulations to Zambon. Yesterday he was Call for expressions of interest published, officially launching the sale of Acciaierie d’Italia. Entries must be submitted by September 20th.

“Our congratulations to Francesco Zambon, president of Finpiemonte Partecipazioni, for the prestigious appointment as General Manager of the Ilva group in extraordinary administration”, write the president and vice president. “Dr. Zambon, a manager with undisputed and recognized abilities, will be responsible for following the procedure for the sale of the former Ilva. For Piedmont – directly involved due to the presence of the Acciaierie d’Italia plants in Novi Ligure, Racconigi and Gattinara – the fact that the president of a regional subsidiary such as Finpiemonte Partecipazioni has assumed such an important role in such a delicate moment is undoubtedly a encouraging sign of attention from the government for our territories and for the professionals who work there“.

“Our best wishes for good work go to Dr. Zambon, together with our willingness to work together to preserve employment and protect workers and families involved in the ex Ilva issue”, conclude Cirio and Chiorino.