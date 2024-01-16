Postponement of the CDM on “election day”





A provision was presented to the Council of Ministers which provides for a strengthening of the procedure for extraordinary administration for theformer Ilva of Taranto.

The Council of Ministers has approved a law decree which strengthens some measures already present in the legal system, to protect the production and employment continuity of companies in crisis, including the former Ilva, and provides guarantees of extraordinary layoffs during any administration extraordinary.

Workers involved in the safety and maintenance of the plants are excluded from the redundancy fund, to allow them to remain operational. The provisions, already included in the law, to protect small and medium-sized creditor companies remain unchanged.

The meeting with the trade unions is scheduled for Thursday 18 January at 3pm, to continue the discussion started some time ago on the future of steel in Italy.

Due to the meetings held in the afternoon at Palazzo Chigi before and after the Council of Ministers (control room on the Pnrr, summit on the former Ilva and meeting of the Interministerial Committee for the Security of the Republic), according to what we learn from government sourcesthe decree law with 'urgent provisions for the electoral consultations of the year 2024 and regarding the revision of the registers of the resident population and the determination of the legal population' has been postponed to a new meeting of the Council of Ministers which will be held next week.

