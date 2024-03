Formerly Ilva, Urso also appoints Fiori and Tabarelli as extraordinary commissioners

The Minister of Business and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso signed the decree appointing the professor as extraordinary commissioners of Acciaierie d'Italia Giovanni Fioriexpert in corporate governance and internal auditing, and professor Davide Tabarellipresident of NE Nomisma Energia and expert in environmental issues.

We read it in a note from Mimit. Fiori and Tabarelli – it is specified – will join Giancarlo Quarantaalready appointed extraordinary commissioner of the company last February 20th.