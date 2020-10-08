It became known about the death of Brigitte Macron’s first husband, the former French banker Andre Louis Ozier. The 69-year-old retired financier led a hermit life for many years. According to the publication Daily Mail, he died back in December last year. However, for the next nine months, the public was not aware of this. Only now, the 36-year-old daughter of André Louis and Brigitte Tiefain told Paris Match magazine that her father had died and she buried him on December 24 in the strictest privacy.

“I loved him. He kept himself apart, was a non-conformist who valued his anonymity more than anything else. He must be respected, ”said lawyer Tifan Ozier.

Brigitte Tronier, now 67 years old, married Ozier in 1974. In this marriage, she gave birth to three children – the son of Sebastian (he is almost three years older than the mother’s second husband) and daughters Laurence and Tiefain.

In the 1990s, Brigitte, who worked as a school teacher, began an affair with her student Emmanuel Macron, who is 25 years younger than her. At the time of their acquaintance, he was only 14. Their relationship became known. Brigitte was subjected to real persecution. All her friends turned away from her overnight. André Louis flew into a rage upon learning in September 1996 about his wife’s scandalous affair. He immediately broke up with her and left home in anger. And then he left the city altogether. “To know that his place was taken by a teenager, a school friend of his daughter, whom he often hosted at his place, was too much. He took it as a slap in the face, ”says the unofficial biography of Brigitte by Closer journalist Maelle Bren. Ozier never forgave his ex-wife and never spoke to her again.

Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte, who continued their relationship no matter what, were officially married in 2007. Brigitte finally formalized the divorce from her first husband only a year earlier.

Henri Louis, who lived in seclusion, did not give any interviews to journalists who vied with each other tried to contact him after his ex-wife became the first lady of the country.

