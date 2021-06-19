John Bercow, former Speaker of the British House of Commons, has joined Labour. That is what Bercow tells in an interview with the newspaper The Observer. In it he calls the Conservative Party, of which he was a member before his presidency, “reactionary, populist, nationalist and sometimes even xenophobic”.

Bercow, who resigned as Speaker of the British House of Commons in October 2019 after more than a decade, says he joined Labor a few weeks ago because he believes the current government under Boris Johnson should be replaced as soon as possible. According to him, that can only be achieved through a Labor victory.

About Johnson, Bercow speaks harshly: “I think he lacks a vision for a more equal society, and the need to improve social mobility or the passion to improve the lives of those who are less fortunate than him.”

Long process

Bercow’s move doesn’t come completely out of the blue. During the Brexit negotiations, he was already seen by some members of the Conservatives as someone more suited to Labor, as he preferred to remain in the European Union. In the interview, Bercow says: “My decision to move to Labor is the result of a process that goes back months and even years.”

After his period as Speaker of the House of Commons, in which he became known for the way he order exclaimed, Bercow wrote an autobiography. In it, he dealt firmly with a number of politicians: Theresa May had no charism as far as he was concerned and former Prime Minister David Cameron had made a “historic blunder” by allowing a referendum on Brexit.

