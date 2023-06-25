A former member of the “Ventaneando” program will have her own program on Televisa, which she will also produce, it is reported in various news portals, in addition, due to its content, it could become in one of the most viewed.

The program that Televisa will broadcast soon will contain more than 20 celebrity interviews of the Mexican show business and the promotion has already been announced by the company, since this Sunday, June 25, it begins on the TLNovelas channel.

It is the Mexican journalist Aurora Valle who will lead the program ‘Confesiones’, in which she is also a scriptwriter and for the first time the producer.

Aurora Valle and Angelica Aragon. Instagram photo

The ‘Confessions’ program will be broadcast on Sundays at 4:50 p.m. on TLnovelas; while on Tuesdays at 10:30 p.m. it can be seen on Unicable.

Angelica Maria, Eduardo Spain, Paul Stanley, Mayra Rojas, Ariadne Díaz and Angélica Aragón are some of Valle’s guests on ‘Confessions’, a program that could be one of the most successful in 2023.

Aurora Valle worked years ago on ‘Ventaneando’, with Pati Chapoy. Twitter photo

Join our chat and receive Entertainment News on WhatsApp