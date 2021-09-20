Information about the ban on raising chickens in dachas is a fake. So the chairman of the All-Russian organization “Gardeners of Russia” and TV presenter Andrei Tumanov explained the information that appeared in the media about the ban by the Supreme Court of breeding farm animals on garden plots. Tumanov told about this in an interview with “Lenta.ru”.

Earlier, Rossiyskaya Gazeta reported that the Supreme Court had confirmed the ban on keeping small agricultural holdings, including chickens, on land for gardening. For violation of this norm, citizens face a large fine.

The reason for the proceedings was the conflict of a resident of Volgograd with the regional inspection for the use and protection of lands. The inspectors found a chicken coop in the garden area of ​​the citizen and fined her 10 thousand rubles for an administrative offense. The woman went through all the courts, reaching the Supreme Court, but still could not prove her case.

Tumanov, who hosted programs such as Fazenda and Gryadki, called all the media hype surrounding the Supreme Court ruling nonsense. He called the very wording “The Supreme Court forbade” legal casuistry. “Do you understand that this is a fake? To begin with, can the Supreme Court prohibit or authorize something? No. This is not the prerogative of the Supreme Court. He can only confirm or not the decision of some other court. And what headlines have gone! “The Supreme Court has forbidden …” This is nonsense, “- said the chairman of” Gardeners of Russia “.

He stressed that horticultural partnerships have always been dedicated exclusively to the cultivation of crops. “It has always been this way, both in Soviet times and during [первом президенте России] Boris Yeltsin, and under [бывшем президенте СССР Михаиле] Gorbachev, and under all governments, ”added Tumanov. In addition, he noted, it was impossible to start small agricultural holdings in summer cottages from the very beginning.

Earlier, the Russians were warned about the risk of seizure of dachas. The authorities have the right to seize suburban areas for the construction of new federal and regional highways, while the owners are paid compensation, but the dachas must be registered in the cadastre, the specialist explained.