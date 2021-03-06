The illusionist and former host of the show “Battle of Psychics” Sergei Safronov said that he was diagnosed with cancer of the lymphatic system. Starhit…

According to him, the disease is in the first / second stage.

Safronov noted that he is now being treated in a free state clinic. He explained that he does not see the difference where to get therapy if the same drugs are administered in all clinics. “I don’t think it’s right to pay millions to have the dust blown off me,” added the illusionist.

He shared that it was difficult for him to cope with the effects of chemotherapy. According to Safronov, this state plunged him into depression, it seemed to him that everything was very bad and nothing would work out.

In late 2020, it was reported that American actor Jeff Bridges also had lymphoma. It was noted that doctors gave positive predictions about his treatment.