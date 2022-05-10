Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in a federal court in New York for the crimes of cocaine trafficking and possession of heavy weapons of which the United States Government accuses him.

“Not Guilty, Your Honor” Hernandez responded to Judge Kevin Castel’s question about how he pleaded for the charges brought against him.

At his first appearance in person before Justice in the United States, where he was extradited on April 21Hernández appeared dressed in the blue uniform of the prison where he awaits his trial, and when he entered the room, wearing a mask, he smiled and greeted the public and the press.

The judge announced that he would like to set a date for the start of jury selection for the trial. on January 17, 2023.

Hernández is accused by the United States of three charges associated with drug trafficking and use of weapons.

But meanwhile, the next hearing was set for September 28to give the Prosecutor’s Office time to finish gathering the evidence against the former Honduran president and the defense to review it.

Last April 22, the former president, who has insisted on his innocence on countless occasionsappeared from his cell by telematic conference before Investigating Judge Stewart Aaron, who read him his rights and the charges against him.

Hernández, 53, is accused of three crimes allegedly committed between 2004 and 2022: conspiracy to import cocaine, possession of machine guns and heavy weapons, and conspiracy to possess said weapons. So he could face life in prison if found guilty..

