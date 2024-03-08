Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández was convicted by a New York jury of having collaborated with drug traffickers and having used the state structure to allow tons of cocaine to enter the United States, according to the jury. To date, no sentence has been handed down; The former president could face life in prison.

After two weeks of trial, the jury retired yesterday to meticulously review each accusation related to drug trafficking, based solely on the evidence presented during the trial, and delivered their verdict to the federal court.

Hernandez, 55, who served two terms as leader of the Central American nation from 2014-2022, appeared relaxed as he listened to the jury and patted defense attorney Renato Stabile on the back as jurors filed out afterward. of the reading of the verdict.

Hernandez got up from his chair and left the room. Before doing so, he addressed the audience, looking at his two sisters-in-law. He expressed his innocence and told them: “I am innocent. I love you very much, tell the world.”

Outside the court there was jubilation when around 100 Hernández opponents heard the news and celebrated the result. Judge P. Kevin Castel praised the jurors for reaching a unanimous verdict, necessary for a conviction.

Hernández is accused of three counts: “conspiring to import cocaine,” which carries a sentence of between ten years and life; that of “using and carrying machine guns and other destructive devices” to introduce drugs, which is punishable by between 30 years and life; and “conspiring to use and carry machine guns” to import drugs, which also has a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

“It is likely that there will be an appeal by the defense. We saw the defense lawyers very dismayed,” commented journalist Jennifer Ávila, during a broadcast on X of Contracorriente, a Honduran media dedicated to the investigation.

Juan Orlando Hernández was arrested at his residence in Tegucigalpa, the capital of Honduras, three months after leaving office in 2022 and was extradited to the United States in April of the same year. US prosecutors have accused him of collaborating with drug traffickers since 2004, claiming that he accepted millions of dollars in bribes as he rose from rural congressman to the presidency of the National Congress and then the highest position in the country.

During his testimony at trial, Hernández admitted that drug trafficking bribes were paid to virtually all political parties in Honduras, but the former president denied accepting them.

Although no conclusive evidence was presented during the trial, such as videos, audios or intercepted communications, that incriminated Juan Orlando Hernández, the jury heard the testimonies provided by known drug traffickers. These witnesses testified against him after having pleaded guilty before the United States Justice, presumably in search of prison benefits.

The former president's brother, Juan Antonio 'Tony' Hernández, was sentenced to life in prison in 2021 in Manhattan federal court for his own conviction on drug charges.

The trial against Juan Orlando Hernández not only revealed his involvement in drug trafficking activities for several years, but also exposed how organized crime infiltrated all spheres of Honduran society, including political parties, public institutions and security forces. .

News in development…

With EFE and AP