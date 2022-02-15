The former Honduran president declared himself ready this February 15 to collaborate with the United States authorities, after they requested his extradition on charges of drug trafficking. Hernández, who finished his mandate last January, rejects the accusations against him.

The capture and extradition to the United States of the former president of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández, is looming imminent. The former president made himself available to the authorities on February 15.

“It is not an easy moment, I wish that on no one, but also the purpose of this message is that the National Police, through my attorneys, have already received the message that I am ready and ready to collaborate and come voluntarily with their accompaniment. at the moment that the natural judge appointed by the honorable Supreme Court of Justice so decides, in order to face this situation and defend myself,” Hernández assured in an audio broadcast this Tuesday through his Twitter account.

His statements come after the Honduran Foreign Ministry reported that it issued the formal request of the US Government to the Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ) of its country.

The high court is expected to appoint in the next few hours the judge who will decide on the US extradition request.

The former head of state’s home in Tegucigalpa has been surrounded by members of the police since Monday, when Washington “requested the provisional arrest of the former president for extradition purposes,” a Honduran government official who spoke on condition of anonymity told Reuters. Information that was later confirmed by the former president.

Dozens of people arrived at the residence with banners to celebrate the request of the United States, while the former president’s lawyers denounced “outrages” by the police cordon that prevented his advisers from accessing the place.

The US authorities, who last week canceled Hernández’s visa, claim the former president for his alleged involvement with acts of “drug trafficking and corruption.” Accusations that the man who led Honduras between 2014 and 2022 rejects.

Why does the US accuse Juan Orlando Hernández of drug trafficking?

The former president, who handed over the Presidency to Xiomara Castro on January 27, has been under the scrutiny of New York prosecutors since at least March 2021, when his brother Juan Antonio ‘Tony’ Hernández was sentenced to life in prison for drug trafficking.

On the other hand, on February 9, a US court sentenced the Honduran Geovanny Fuentes Ramírez to life in prison for drug trafficking and 30 years for illegal possession of weapons. Another man whom the Joe Biden government considers a collaborator of the former president.

In the midst of the investigations, the accusing party in the United States has pointed to the former president as a “co-conspirator” who turned Honduras into a “narco-state.”

In addition, last week the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, stated that Hernández was included, in July 2021, in the list of people accused of corruption or undermining democracy in Central America, which is why he ordered withdrawal of your visa.

“According to multiple credible reports (…) he has engaged in significant corruption by committing or facilitating acts of corruption and drug trafficking and by using the proceeds of illicit activities for political campaigns,” Blinken said.

In recent years, Washington has dealt some blows to suspected drug traffickers to its territory from the Central American nation. On October 5, 2014, the brothers Miguel Arnulfo and Luis Alfonso Valle were captured in western Honduras, accused of being leaders of the Valle Valle cartel. That action would have bothered Hernández, according to unofficial versions.

That group was accused of being the link between Honduras and the Sinaloa cartel, in Mexico, for the route of the drug to the United States.

However, the former Honduran president has insisted that the New York prosecutors’ accusations are based on “declarations of drug traffickers and confessed murderers” who were extradited by his government.

Hernández points out that between 2014 and 2018, under his administration, 28 drug lords were extradited and another 31 surrendered to the United States.

