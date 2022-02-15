former Honduran president John Orlando Hernandez was captured this Tuesday at his home in Tegucigalpa and allegedly transferred to give his first statement before a natural judge who ordered his arrest, after The US will request him on Monday, for extradition purposes, for drug trafficking among other crimes.

Hernández was captured under a rigorous security device that since Monday night surrounded his residence in an exclusive area of ​​the Honduran capital. The capture operation was headed by the Minister of Security, Ramón Sabillón.

The former ruler was handcuffed at the hands and feet in front of the entrance gate of his residence. Hours before, a Honduran judge had ordered the capture of the former president (2014-2022).

The judge in his powers had “to decide whether to issue the arrest warrant and it has already been issued,” said the spokesman at a press conference, while the former president’s home was still surrounded by some 600 police since Monday night when it was reported of the request.

He added that the order was sent to the authorities of the Ministry of Security who will decide whether to present it this Tuesday at the first hearing, given that they have 24 hours to do so.

However, the former president’s lawyers said in a statement that “Given the manifest will of Mr. Hernández to submit voluntarily to the extradition processthe need to proceed with the issuance of the arrest warrant is not appreciated”.

The former president also released an audio in which he said he was “ready to collaborate and voluntarily arrive” at the court hearing that will decide his fate, “in order to face this situation and defend myself.”

Hernández, who left the presidency of Honduras on January 27 after eight years in office, has been implicated by New York prosecutors of having ties to drug trafficking. His brother, former deputy ‘Tony’ Hernández, was sentenced in March 2021 to life imprisonment in the United States for that crime.

Hernández is accused of three counts by the requesting country. The first is “conspiracy to import a controlled substance into the United States (…) with the intent and knowledge that such substance would be unlawfully imported into the United States.”

He is also accused of “using or carrying firearms, or helping to abet the use, carrying and possession of firearms (…) machine guns and destructive devices.”

The third charge is for “conspiracy to use or carry firearms (…) in support of the narcotics importation conspiracy” To united states.

