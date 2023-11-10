Janis Blaswich, former goalkeeper of Heracles Almelo, has been selected for the German football team for the first time. The formation of national coach Julian Nagelsmann will practice against Turkey in Berlin on November 18 and against Austria three days later in Vienna.
Sports editorial
Latest update:
12:40
