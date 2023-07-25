The Democratic Initiative of Spain and the Americas (Idea), a group formed by 25 former Spanish and Latin American heads of state and government, released a statement this Monday (24) in which it expressed concern about attacks on freedom of expression and the press in Latin America.

The declaration is signed by Secretary General Asdrúbal Aguiar, who was Minister of the Interior and Secretary of the Presidency of Venezuela before the rise of Chavismo, and by the former Idea heads of state, including José María Aznar (Spain), Felipe Calderón (Mexico), Iván Duque (Colombia), Mauricio Macri (Argentina) and Lenín Moreno (Ecuador).

Among the cases cited by Idea are the recent closure in Venezuela of Radio Caracas, which had been on the air for 93 years, and the censorship or self-censorship that even affects social networks, in the opinion of 62.9% of Venezuelans, “prevailing a communicational hegemony of the State”; the closure of the newspaper Página Siete in Bolivia; and the weakening of freedom of expression in El Salvador.

“Journalists in the country warn of the trend towards the homogenization of information, while they must remain silent or emigrate due to the deterioration of constitutional guarantees”, highlighted Idea.

The group also denounced “a system of intimidation, silencing and restrictions on the free exercise of journalism in Guatemala, through the murder or criminalization of journalists, as in the case of El Periódico”.

Others mentioned in the Idea document are the presidents of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves Robles, and the government of Colombia, who, according to the group, try to turn the population against the press through attacks – in the Costa Rican case, this persecution includes the “manipulation of advertising expenses” and actions for tax reasons to silence communication vehicles critical of the government.

“Not only must we ensure [a liberdade de expressão e imprensa] with regard to the dissemination of information or ideas that are favorably received or considered inoffensive or indifferent, but also with regard to those that prove ungrateful to the State or any sector of the population”, pondered Idea.