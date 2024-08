Protest by Venezuelans living in Spain against dictator Nicolás Maduro, in Madrid, on Wednesday (7) | Photo: EFE/Daniel Gonzalez

A group of 32 former heads of government reminded the governments of Brazil, Mexico and Colombia this Friday (9) that the deadline for Venezuela’s electoral authorities to present the results of the last presidential elections “has already passed”.

The former leaders, who are part of the Democratic Initiative of Spain and the Americas (IDEA), added in the statement that it is now up to these governments “to take a clear and definitive position against the tyranny of [ditador venezuelano] Nicolas Maduro”.

They stressed that while this delay occurs, the “wave of repression and kidnappings of members of the democratic forces, as well as widespread and systematic violations of human rights against the Venezuelan people,” continues in the South American country.

The former leaders welcomed the statements made by the foreign ministers of Brazil, Mexico and Colombia regarding the duty of Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE) to transparently present the results of the July 28 presidential elections.

They emphasized that the foreign ministers of these countries declared that “the mandate to make the electoral records transparent is the duty of the Electoral Power and must be verified by an impartial body” and not by the Supreme Court of Justice of Venezuela.

A few days ago, Maduro, who the CNE declared the winner with 51% of the votes over his opponent Edmundo González, asked the highest Venezuelan justice body to review the electoral process.

The former presidents also highlighted a preview of the conclusions of the Carter Center, which sent a technical mission to observe the process and according to which “there is no evidence of hacking” in the electoral system, as reported by the CNE.

Instead, the center “analyzed the available figures together with other organizations and universities and confirms González as the winner,” the former presidents said, in addition to recalling that an OAS report had already reached the same conclusion.

The former heads of state added that, at this time, the international community has a “legal obligation” to defend “the principle of democratic security”.

