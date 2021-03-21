Due to an error in the Google search engine, the former head of national intelligence, Richard Grenell, “became” the new president of the United States. The politician told about this in Instagram…

“Google and Wikipedia have made updates. And it’s not April 1 in the yard yet, “- this is how an official from the Donald Trump administration signed the publication with a screenshot of the search engine page. Taking the opportunity, the politician began to draw up new “decrees” and laughed it off, promising to “stand firmly on our feet and confidently walk up the stairs.”

On Friday, March 19, footage of Biden crashing while boarding Air Force One was released. The post was posted on his Twitter account by digital strategist Caleb Hull. In the video, the President of the United States climbs the plane, stumbling and falling, then salutes and enters the cabin.