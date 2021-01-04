The former head of the White Swan colony for life-sentenced prisoners Ashot Sargsyan was found dead in his car with a pistol in his hand. The photo from the scene is published by the Telegram channels “Soleny Ushi” and “Hearing Analyzer”.

According to the portal Properm.ru, on Monday afternoon, January 4, a man had an accident while driving a Toyota Land Cruiser 200. At an intersection, he crashed into a Ford Focus, injuring a passenger of the car. The press service of the General Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Perm Territory reported that after the accident, Sargsyan allegedly committed suicide. The police are checking.

Ashot Sargsyan headed the White Swan from 2002 to 2010. He was the father of the former deputy head of the Perm District Investigation Department, Major Edgar Sargsyan, who in November 2019 was found guilty of attempted mediation in bribery and sent to a strict regime colony for seven years. His father was questioned about the case.