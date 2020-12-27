The bailiff service may open a new criminal case against the ex-head of the Serpukhov district of the Moscow region Alexander Shestun for insulting the convoy and the judge who sentenced him. TASS citing a source in the judiciary.

According to the interlocutor, during the entire judicial investigation Shestun behaved defiantly, constantly interrupting the judge and turning to insults.

For this, the former official was removed from the courtroom before the end of the debate of the parties. However, during the announcement of the verdict, the defendant again insulted the judge and the guards who made comments to him.

During a conversation with the agency’s correspondents, human rights activist Sergei Zhorin noted that cases of this category can be initiated both at the request of the judge and at the request of any other person taking part in the trial, including by bailiffs.

Recall that last Friday, the judge of the Podolsk City Court of the Moscow Region, Tatyana Yuferova, sentenced the former head of the Serpukhov District to 15 years in a strict regime colony, having found him guilty of fraud, bribery and other corruption crimes.

Shestun also received a fine of 49 million rubles, depriving him of the right to hold managerial positions for a period of eight years. In addition, the court satisfied the civil claim of the district administration for the amount of damage caused by collecting 64.5 million rubles from the former official.

Earlier, the Klinsky City Court of the Moscow Region appointed 15 years in prison to the former head of the district, Alexander Postrigan. He was found guilty of accepting a bribe on a large scale and exceeding his official powers.