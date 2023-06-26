Jorge Eduardo Naime had presented a certificate of depression and passed through the medical board of the Senate

The former Commander of Operations of the Military Police of the Federal District, Colonel Jorge Eduardo Naime, backed down and decided to testify at the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on 8 January. On the morning of this Monday (June 26, 2023), he presented a medical certificate not to attend the collegiate.

In the beginning of the afternoon, the CPI determined that he should go through the medical board of the Senate. He made the appointment for about 40 minutes, starting at 1:30 pm this Monday (26.jun). However, before the end of the exam, he had already defined that he wanted to speak. His testimony began at 2:57 pm, even before the presentation of the Senate medical report.

Watch (48s):

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), authorized the colonel to remain silent during the deposition. Naime’s defense had requested that he be excused from appearing before the commission.

The colonel has been imprisoned since January. He was detained shortly after the extremist acts of January 8th by decision of Moraes. In May, the defense asked for Naime’s freedom after the release of former Minister of Justice Anderson Torres, but the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) was against it.

According to deputy prosecutor Carlos Frederico Santos, who heads the investigation into the acts, granting freedom to the colonel would pose risks to the investigations.

In the decision issued on Monday (June 26), Minister Alexandre de Moraes had determined that Naime should speak out about the events that occurred on January 8 without this undermining his right not to self-incrimination –that is, authorizing silence during the testimony.

“The obligation to appear and the requirement to give your testimony as a witness about facts related to the CPMI does not mean the possibility of direct or indirect coercion to obtain a confession, or assumption of responsibility, breaking the necessary ‘voluntary participation’ in the production of evidence ”, says an excerpt from the decision signed by the minister. Here’s the full (182 KB).