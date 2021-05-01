A.In view of the candidacy of the former President of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution Hans-Georg Maaßen (CDU) for the Bundestag, the CDU is calling for a sharp demarcation from right-wing populists. Your General Secretary Paul Ziemiak said he expected every candidate to make a clear commitment to the values ​​and politics of the CDU as well as a sharp demarcation from the AfD. “I am now assuming that Mr. Maaßen will do everything to ensure that the CDU is successful in the elections,” said Ziemiak to the editorial network Germany (RND). CDU federal board member Karin Prien told the newspapers of the Funke media group: “Hans-Georg Maaßen is a marginal figure in the democratic spectrum with whom most Christian Democrats have little in common.” Republicans a “tea party” of the CDU.

The North Rhine-Westphalian State Secretary for Integration, Serap Güler (CDU), was particularly clear. She wrote on Twitter: “To the 37 party colleagues in South Thuringia: You really didn’t hear the bang! How can you be so crazy and just throw Christian democratic values ​​overboard? Anyone who is so afraid of the AfD has long since given up so much. A bitter day. ”CSU General Secretary Markus Blume described the nomination as a“ difficult signal for the overall course of the Union ”, but emphasized that it was a matter for the CDU. “It is all the more important that there is no wobbling in the clear demarcation from the AfD.”

SPD: ideologue and agitator

The parliamentary manager of the SPD parliamentary group, Carsten Schneider, described Maassen as “ideologues and agitators”. With the nomination, the CDU crossed a line to the far right, wrote Schneider, who is from Thuringia, on Twitter. The state SPD also tweeted that the CDU was fishing on the right edge. “We’re sending the East German sports legend Frank Ullrich into the race against # Maaßen and we’re not leaving the constituency to him,” said the SPD, referring to the former world-class biathlete.

The Thuringian-born Green parliamentary group leader Katrin Göring-Eckardt wrote on Twitter: “With # Maaßen the CDU opens its doors to the right.” The CDU chairman and Union Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet urgently needs to answer the questions whether and how he on the other hand, I will show a clear edge. Greens Federal Managing Director Michael Kellner evaluated the Maaßen personnel on Twitter as a signal that the CDU was moving away from the center. The left federal chairman Susanne Hennig-Wellsow told the Funke newspapers: “The firewall to the right is gone.” The democratic parties on this side of the Union should now do everything to prevent “a Maassen sitting in the next Bundestag”.

Maaßen: I want to take AfD votes

After his freestyle as a direct candidate, Maaßen distinguished himself from the AfD. With his reputation and his supporters, he wanted to take votes from the AfD in the federal elections at the end of September and help defend the CDU’s chancellery, said Maaßen. He rejected the allegation of closeness to the AfD. As President of the Protection of the Constitution, he initiated the review of the AfD in 2018 – according to the law, not according to opportunity. He stands by the delimitation resolution of the CDU, which does not allow cooperation with the left and AfD.

FAZ Frühdenker – The newsletter for Germany Weekdays at 6.30 a.m. SIGN IN

Maaßen also announced that he would support Laschet in the election campaign. “We stand behind our candidate for chancellor.” About his relationship with Laschet, Maaßen said: “I don’t think we’re that far apart.” Discussion marks a people’s party like the CDU. He wanted the constituency in which he was going to take an apartment, “not represented from the back bench”.

Maassen was elected in Suhl on Friday evening with 86 percent of the votes in an opposing candidate by the delegates of four CDU district associations as the direct candidate of the Bundestag constituency 196 (Suhl-Schmalkalden-Meiningen-Hildburghausen-Sonneberg). This constituency in southern Thuringia is considered difficult for the CDU after the traditional candidate Mark Hauptmann left the CDU in the course of the mask affair.

Maaßen is controversial because of his stance on the federal government’s refugee policy, among other things. As President of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, he had been criticized, among other things, because he had doubted that foreigners would be “hunted down” after the killing of a German in Chemnitz. In November 2018, Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) put him into temporary retirement. The authority was accused of not taking the danger posed by right-wing extremist activities seriously enough. Thomas Haldenwang has been appointed as the successor at its head.

After the shocking findings about the right-wing terror of the NSU, Maaßen brought a lot on the way, said the CSU internal politician Andrea Lindholz. But something has changed under Haldenwang, “also in communication with us MPs”. For example, the head of the authorities pointed out at an early stage that extremists were also active in the demonstrations against the corona measures.