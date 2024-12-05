A former head of the Civil Guard of the port of Valencia, Jesús FB, He was arrested this Thursday in an operation against drug trafficking developed by Internal Affairs and directed by the National Court and which remains secret.

The detainee could be related to the introduction of a ton of cocaine through the portfor which crimes of drug trafficking, bribery, money laundering, criminal organization and omission of the duty to prosecute crime are attributed to him.

Jesús F. B was, for decades, the head of the Fiscal Analysis and Investigation Office (ODAIFI) of the Civil Guard, which It is responsible for preventing and prosecuting smuggling, fraud and other fiscal crimes.

According to Civil Guard sources, the accused was stationed in the port of Valencia from 2014 to May 2024, when He was promoted from lieutenant to captain and was awaiting his destination.

In addition to the arrest, Internal Affairs agents have carried out the registration of the detainee’s property: an apartment in València and a chalet in the town of Cullera, where they have been inspected with excavators a septic tank and the pool.

Furthermore, they have introduced a radar, a geolocator, shovels and cameras to proceed with the registration of the buildings, as well as the ticket offices of this Civil Guard command.

The Anti-Drug Prosecutor’s Office has supported this arrest with the presentation of a complaintwhich has fallen to the Central Court of Instruction number 1 of the National Court.

The port of Valencia is the main entry dock for cocaine in Spain and the third in Europeafter those in Antwerp (Belgium) and Rotterdam (Holland), with the intervention in 2022 of 26 containers that kept a total of 11,564 kilos of this narcotic substance.

And, as pointed out a year ago, the chief anti-drug prosecutor, Rosa Ana Morán, “It is difficult to introduce drugs” through a port like Valencia “without collaboration”so specialized prosecutors focus their efforts on Prevent “drug money” from corrupting officials or members of the security forces and bodies.