Rafael Gregorio Gomez Cruzformer head of the Department of Urban Development and Housing (Seduvi) of the Mexico Citydied, according to reports from media. They detailed that presumably it was a suicide.

The former capital official belonged to the cabinet of the head of the Government of Mexico City, claudia sheinbaum.

Gomez Cruz it was accused of alleged sexual abuse by a Seduvi worker. After the case, the capital president removed from office Raphael Gregory until the facts are investigated.

His death was reported on the afternoon of last Wednesday, October 26. It is investigated that possibly tried a suicide.

Investigation to determine the death of the former head of Seduvi

Before the death of Rafael Gregorio Gomez Cruzwill be carried out corresponding investigations to determine the cause of death of the local official.



