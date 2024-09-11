In Crimea, the court arrested the former head of the regional Ministry of Emergency Situations, Sadakliev

The Kiev District Court of Simferopol has arrested the former head of the Crimean Ministry of Emergency Situations, Sergei Sadakliev, for two months. This was reported by TASS.

The man is accused under Article 286 of the Russian Criminal Code (“Abuse of office”). Other details of his case have not been disclosed.

Sadakliev had headed the regional ministry since 2021. On August 5, he decided to resign after a conversation with the head of the republic, Sergei Aksyonov.

On August 6, security forces detained acting deputy governor Yevgeny Gorlov in Sevastopol. He had been fired shortly before. Moscow’s Basmanny Court remanded Gorlov in custody until October 25.