Colonel Jorge Eduardo Naime was moved when he said that he had not seen his children for 5 months; session was paused for 5 minutes

The former Chief of Operations of the Military Police of the Federal District, Colonel Jorge Eduardo Naime, cried this Monday (June 26, 2023) at the CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on the 8th of January and the session was suspended for 5 minutes . Naime got emotional after being questioned by the deputy Mauricio Marcon (Podemos-RS) how long had the colonel not seen his children. The former head of the PM-DF responded that since he was arrested, 5 months ago, he has not seen them. Naime testifies at the CPMI after presenting a medical certificate alleging depression and anxiety in order not to testify.