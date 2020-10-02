The former head of Miass, Viktor Ardabyevsky, who was serving a prison term in Matrosskaya Tishina, died in hospital after two operations. This became known to the Izvestia source on Friday, October 2.

Ardabyevsky has been in the Eramishantsev City Clinical Hospital No. 20 since mid-September.

According to the source, the man did not recover after two operations – the patient was diagnosed with an ulcer, cholelithiasis and cholecystitis.

The former official was in jail since 2013. Ardabyevsky was detained on suspicion of attempted murder, as well as participation in a bandit group. He did not admit his guilt, writes REN TV…

Victor Ardabyevsky was born on March 13, 1952 in the Tambov region, graduated from the Russian Academy of Civil Service under the President of the Russian Federation. In 2005 he won the elections to the assembly of deputies of Miass. In 2012 he became the head of the city administration.