Former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin dies at 97

Former Communist Party General Secretary and Chinese President Jiang Zemin has died. Reuters with reference to Chinese state media.

Jiang died of leukemia and multiple organ failure in Shanghai at 12:13 local time (07:13 GMT), the official Xinhua news agency reported.

He served as the leader of the country from 1993 to 2002. Jiang Zemin joined the Communist Party three years before the founding of the PRC in 1946.

He was educated as an electrical engineer at Shanghai Jiaotong University and then went to Russia to the Stalin Moscow Automobile Plant (renamed ZIL), where he trained until 1956. During the reign of Jiang Zemin, laws were tightened in the political sphere, and serious reforms were carried out in the economic sphere. Among them: partial privatization, the closure of many large state-owned enterprises and the abolition of the principle of the “iron bowl of rice” (guaranteed work, wages and pensions).