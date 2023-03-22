Former head of the Central Election Commission Vladimir Churov dies in Moscow at the age of 71

The former head of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Vladimir Churov has died. About it reported Vedomosti, citing State Duma deputy Leonid Ivlev.

As it became known, Churov died on March 22 in Moscow. A few days ago, the former head of the CEC underwent surgery after a massive heart attack. On March 17, he celebrated his 70th birthday.

In 1991, Churov moved from the deputies of the Leningrad City Council to the administration of St. Petersburg, where until 2003 he worked in the committee on foreign relations, including five years under the leadership of Vladimir Putin, who until 1996 oversaw the structure. In 2003, Churov became a State Duma deputy from the LDPR faction. In 2007, he was appointed to the Central Election Commission and served as its chairman until 2016. After leaving the CEC, Churov became Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry, having worked in this position until his death.

