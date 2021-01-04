The Russian coronavirus vaccine “Sputnik V” has become a victim of a dirty information war, ex-President of Bolivia Evo Morales wrote on Twitter.

“The dirty information war against the Russian vaccine, the delivery of which was timely guaranteed by our President Luis Arce, threatens the people’s right to health and life,” Morales said.

He added that Bolivia condemns that “politically and economically motivated parties attack the vaccine for ideological reasons.”

At the end of December, Arce announced that the Bolivian authorities had signed a contract for the supply of 2.6 million doses of Sputnik V to Bolivia.

Earlier, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that the global pharmaceutical giants are trying to discredit the Russian vaccine against COVID-19. He noted that in this case competition is already being politicized, dirty methods are used to discredit.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that a large number of materials appear in the media that try to question or create a negative impression about Russian vaccines. The diplomat called it unscrupulous competition and part of a global information war.

Note that the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba called the Sputnik V vaccine a weapon of hybrid warfare. And the head of the political council of the Ukrainian party “Opposition Platform – For Life” Viktor Medvedchuk said that Kiev’s refusal of the Russian vaccine is a crime.