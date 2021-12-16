Former acting President of Bolivia, Jeanine Agnes Chavez, complained about the beating in prison. She told about the incident in Twitter politician her daughter Carolina Ribera.

According to her, the ex-head of the republic was attacked by the employees of the correctional institution.

She stressed that relatives are not provided with information about Agnes’s health.

“A few minutes ago, my mother Jeanine Agnes was attacked in Miraflores prison. She was attacked and beaten by Lieutenant Duran. I ask the whole country for protection for my mother. I’m afraid for her life, ”Ribera wrote.

Bolivia’s Interior Ministry has rejected accusations of using force against Agnes in prison, reports TASS… The department “categorically denied the baseless publication” made with malicious intent. They explained that the politician behaved inappropriately, insulted the police officer who tried to provide her with the information she herself requested.

In August 2021, it was reported that the former acting president of Bolivia tried to commit suicide in prison. A politician arrested on charges of terrorism, conspiracy and incitement to mutiny, injured herself.

Agnes was detained on March 13 as part of a coup investigation. She was at her relatives’ home in Trinidad when law enforcement officers came and searched her. The ex-president was found in a box under the bed.