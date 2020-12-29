Chandigarh Former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding withdrawal of the three new laws of the Center or to suspend their implementation till a consensus is reached with farmers’ organizations and experts.

The 85-year-old president of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) said that due to the ‘obstinate’ attitude of the government, there has been no concrete solution to the issue so far. He wrote in the letter, “This is a sad situation because people of the farming class usually do not participate in any demonstration. If this is happening today, it needs to be viewed with sensitivity.

Chautala said in the letter, “Considering all these things, the agricultural laws should be withdrawn.” He also said that if these laws are not withdrawn, they should be suspended at least until Until a consensus is reached with farmer organizations and experts through a satisfactory process.

Thousands of farmers have been sitting on dharna on the borders of Delhi for almost a month, because there is no sign of the deadlock between the government and the protesters. These farmers are demanding withdrawal of all three new agricultural laws.

Chautala requested the Prime Minister not to be hastened to implement agricultural laws or to make it a ‘matter of ego’.

Chautala has been sentenced to ten years in prison in the recruitment scam.

