Elena Trufanova and her mother were released from Hamas captivity just a few days ago. On December 4, the former hostage gave a comment to Izvestia stringer Nikita Kulyukhin.

“My mother and I were freed from Hamas captivity a few days ago thanks to the efforts of the Russian government and Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin personally. For this we are very grateful to all Russian authorities,” Trufanova said.

It is noted that the woman’s son, Alexander, is still in captivity of the Hamas movement. The Russian woman asked Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian government to help free her son and other Russian citizens who are being held hostage by the Palestinian movement.

On December 4, a plane from the Ministry of Emergency Situations flew to Moscow with Russian citizens evacuated from the Gaza Strip. There are 120 people on board the plane.

On December 3, a new group of Russians evacuated from the enclave arrived at the operational headquarters of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations in Cairo. One of the citizens expressed gratitude for the help provided to them.

On December 1 at 07:00 (08:00 Moscow time), the truce between Israel and Hamas, which had been in force since November 24, expired. Thanks to this temporary ceasefire agreement, the parties exchanged more than 200 hostages and prisoners.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the same day that Hamas had violated the truce and opened fire on Israeli territory. In this regard, the Israeli army resumed hostilities in Gaza.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when Hamas subjected Israel to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.