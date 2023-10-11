Khaled Meshaal during a meeting with Spanish journalists in 2007 | Photo: Trango/Wikimedia Commons

Former Hamas chief Khaled Meshaal called for protests in all Muslim countries in support of Palestine this Wednesday (11). He further urged Muslim countries bordering Israel to join Hamas in the war against the Jews.

According to the Reuters Agencyhis team had access to a statement sent by Khaled Meshaal where he calls on Muslims to demonstrate in favor of Palestine in the “squares and streets of the Arab and Islamic world on Friday [13]”.

In the same statement, the former leader of the terrorist group, who currently resides in Qatar, also calls on Muslim countries that border Israel, such as Jordan, Syria, Lebanon and Egypt, to join Hamas in the ongoing war against the Israelis. .

“Tribes of Jordan, children of Jordan, brothers and sisters of Jordan, this is a moment of truth and the borders are close to you, you all know your responsibility,” he wrote in the statement.

“To all scholars who teach [a] jihad [guerra santa] To all who teach and learn, this is a time for application [das teorias da jihad na prática]”, added Meshaal.

According to Reutersthis statement comes at a time when Israel intensifies its response to the attacks carried out by Hamas against its territory last Saturday (7).

To date, the death toll in Israel due to the Hamas terrorist attack has reached 1,200, while 3,000 people have been injured. In Gaza, the bombings of the Israeli counteroffensive have already left more than a thousand dead and at least 5,100 injured.