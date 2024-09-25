A former collaborator of 343 Industries, Briggs William Crane, has pointed directly to the hiring policies of Microsoft as responsible for the decline in the quality of its exclusive games, including the company’s latest game. Cranewho worked in quality control, commented in a video of YouTube that the core problem lies in the way the company manages its temporary employees, which, according to him, seriously affects the development of titles such as the popular shooter.

Crane explained that policies limit contract lengths to 18 months, creating job instability and making it difficult for developers to reach their full potential. This constant employee turnover creates a talent drain, as workers who are once trained and in full command of their duties are forced to leave just when they could be contributing the most. He also highlighted that rival studios benefit from this situation, as they absorb these talents as soon as they are fired.

He also mentioned that a significant portion of the studio’s staff is made up of contract workers, including the team responsible for Halo: The Master Chief CollectionAccording to him, this approach has been detrimental not only to Halo Infinitebut for other exclusive titles of XboxThe lack of stability and the uncertain working environment, combined with the constant flight of talent, have led to a notable decline in the quality of the brand’s games.

These types of problems point to a worrying trend in the industry, especially for first-party studios. MicrosoftExclusive games are critical to the success of any platform, and the quality of these has traditionally been a hallmark of XboxHowever, if these policies are not revised, the decline may continue to affect the company’s reputation, jeopardizing its ability to compete in an increasingly demanding market.

Via: YT